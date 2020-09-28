Governor Directs Aid to Mullen Firefighting Effort

Huge fire at nearly 78,000 acres with 2 percent containment

Governor Mark Gordon has directed numerous state resources to provide assistance and support to affected communities and teams battling the Mullen Fire.

The fire is burning largely on the Medicine Bow National Forest as well as some adjacent private lands. As of the morning of September 28, the fire is estimated at approximately 77,950 acres, with only 2% containment. A large portion of the forest is currently under a closure order and mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a number of communities.

Mullen Fire Map

The Governor has been in constant communication with members of the incident management team and the Wyoming State Forestry Division to monitor the fire and response.

“I want to express my gratitude to the firefighters and support personnel who are battling to protect structures in the affected areas,” Governor Gordon said. “These folks have been working very hard in a well-coordinated effort under extremely difficult conditions.”

Mullen Fire – Josh Shroyer, Field Operations Chief trainee on the fire operations team.

The fire is being managed by the Rocky Mountain Area Blue Team, a Type 2 National Incident Management Team composed of federal and non-federal personnel that is experienced in managing the response efforts of large-scale national disasters. Currently there are 525 people assigned to the Mullen Fire. Task forces of additional firefighters from multiple Wyoming fire departments provided support over the weekend as well. Commercial aviation resources being utilized include 2 super scoopers, 4 single-engine air tankers, and 9 helicopters. Two heavy tankers are also available.

The multi-agency state response to the fire includes personnel from Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming State Forestry Division. The Wyoming Army National Guard’s Laramie Armory is being utilized as an incident command post. Wyoming Game and Fish is allowing hunters with specific license types in the area of the Mullen Creek Fire to seek a carryover to 2021 or a refund due to limited access in the Snowy Range.

The state has also made Emergency Fire Suppression Account (EFSA) funding available to Albany and Carbon counties. These grants provide funds for the cost of suppression and mop-up of qualifying emergency wildland fires.

The State of Wyoming has received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration to support fire suppression efforts taking place on private lands. The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires.

Residents interested in making donations should be aware that teams working the fire are well-equipped. Donations can be directed to the American Red Cross of Wyoming, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation or local volunteer fire departments.

Regular fire updates are being posted to the Mullen Fire Facebook page and on Inciweb..