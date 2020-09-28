Fremont County landfills accepting deer species carcasses for free

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Lander Office reminds hunters that Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District is offering free disposal of deer species carcasses (mule deer, white-tail deer, elk, and moose only). The two agencies teamed up a few years ago to begin a project aimed at helping prevent the spread of diseases in animals, and the program applies to those deer species that are found dead on private property, are killed on the roadways, test positive for diseases, or are harvested by hunters.



“The project has been very successful over the last two years and we have seen and heard about many people utilizing this service. This partnership with Solid Waste is so beneficial and serves as a great example of how we can all work together across the state to help prevent the spread of disease,” said Lander Regional WIldlife Supervisor Jason Hunter.



Carcasses can be delivered to the following sites during normal business hours: Lander and Sand Draw landfills and the Riverton and Dubois transfer stations. Visit the Fremont County Solid Waste website for the hours and location details.



Call your local game warden or regional office for approval prior to disposal of any whole carcass such as deer found dead from natural causes, or deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease. Also as a reminder, antlers from a found animal cannot be kept without approval from Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

