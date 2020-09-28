Central Rustler Runners 1st and 2nd at Colorado meet

The CWC men’s and women’s cross country teams ran in their 4th meet in Leadville, CO over the weekend. Unfortunately, due to COVID, three of the five teams scheduled to run could not make the race. The elevation (10,151 ft) deemed to be a bit challenging for Central’s runners, as Riverton sits a little below 5,000 ft.
Results: Women
|Place
|Time
|Runner
|1
|26:51:00
|Scarlett Sisemore, CWC
|2
|27:08:00
|Kya Jackson
|3
|27:25:00
|Angela Dunn
|4
|27:42:00
|Madisen Johnson
|5
|28:43:00
|Twila Estrada, CWC
|6
|29:13:00
|Cynthia St. Clair, CWC
|7
|31:02:00
|Anayeli Almanza
|8
|31:22:00
|Cami Trujillo
|9
|Team Place
|School
|Points
|1
|CEN WY
|10
|2
|CO MTN
|11
Results: Men
|Place
|Time
|Runner
|1
|29:25:00
|Ryan Phebus
|2
|29:41:00
|Alex Willis
|3
|30:12:00
|Noah Williams
|4
|31:32:00
|Matthew Warriner
|5
|31:50:00
|Jason Macaluso
|6
|32:20:00
|James Caldwell, CWC
|7
|32:32:00
|Jayden Yates, CWC
|8
|32:34:00
|Kameron Brough,CWC
|9
|32:35:00
|Autry Lomahongva
|10
|33:06:00
|Luke Plummer
|11
|33:27:00
|Jack Setser
|12
|34:02:00
|Kenyion Townsend, CWC
|13
|34:41:00
|Skyler Winter
|14
|35:09:00
|Adam Garcia
|15
|35:09:87
|Paul Hans
|16
|36:06:00
|Reese Fledderjohn
|17
|36:43:00
|Smokey Burgess
|18
|37:04:00
|Dylan Dunbar
|19
|38:18:00
|Gabe Villalobos, CWC
|Team Place
|School
|Points
|1
|CO Mtn
|28
|2
|Cen Wy
|29
Next Up: Central will host Dawson Community College on October 24. The race will take place on the CWC campus.