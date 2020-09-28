Central Rustler Runners 1st and 2nd at Colorado meet

The CWC men’s and women’s cross country teams ran in their 4th meet in Leadville, CO over the weekend. Unfortunately, due to COVID, three of the five teams scheduled to run could not make the race. The elevation (10,151 ft) deemed to be a bit challenging for Central’s runners, as Riverton sits a little below 5,000 ft.

Results: Women

Place Time Runner 1 26:51:00 Scarlett Sisemore, CWC 2 27:08:00 Kya Jackson 3 27:25:00 Angela Dunn 4 27:42:00 Madisen Johnson 5 28:43:00 Twila Estrada, CWC 6 29:13:00 Cynthia St. Clair, CWC 7 31:02:00 Anayeli Almanza 8 31:22:00 Cami Trujillo 9 Team Place School Points 1 CEN WY 10 2 CO MTN 11

Results: Men

Place Time Runner 1 29:25:00 Ryan Phebus 2 29:41:00 Alex Willis 3 30:12:00 Noah Williams 4 31:32:00 Matthew Warriner 5 31:50:00 Jason Macaluso 6 32:20:00 James Caldwell, CWC 7 32:32:00 Jayden Yates, CWC 8 32:34:00 Kameron Brough,CWC 9 32:35:00 Autry Lomahongva 10 33:06:00 Luke Plummer 11 33:27:00 Jack Setser 12 34:02:00 Kenyion Townsend, CWC 13 34:41:00 Skyler Winter 14 35:09:00 Adam Garcia 15 35:09:87 Paul Hans 16 36:06:00 Reese Fledderjohn 17 36:43:00 Smokey Burgess 18 37:04:00 Dylan Dunbar 19 38:18:00 Gabe Villalobos, CWC Team Place School Points 1 CO Mtn 28 2 Cen Wy 29

Next Up: Central will host Dawson Community College on October 24. The race will take place on the CWC campus.