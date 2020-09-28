Breaking News

Central Rustler Runners 1st and 2nd at Colorado meet

News Director
Article Updated: September 28, 2020
Comments Off on Central Rustler Runners 1st and 2nd at Colorado meet

The CWC men’s and women’s cross country teams ran in their 4th meet in Leadville, CO over the weekend.  Unfortunately, due to COVID, three of the five teams scheduled to run could not make the race.  The elevation (10,151 ft) deemed to be a bit challenging for Central’s runners, as Riverton sits a little below 5,000 ft.

Results: Women

Place Time Runner
1 26:51:00 Scarlett Sisemore, CWC
2 27:08:00 Kya Jackson
3 27:25:00 Angela Dunn
4 27:42:00 Madisen Johnson
5 28:43:00 Twila Estrada, CWC
6 29:13:00 Cynthia St. Clair, CWC
7 31:02:00 Anayeli Almanza
8 31:22:00 Cami Trujillo
9    
     
Team Place School Points
1 CEN WY 10
2 CO MTN 11

Results: Men

Place Time Runner
1 29:25:00 Ryan Phebus
2 29:41:00 Alex Willis
3 30:12:00 Noah Williams
4 31:32:00 Matthew Warriner
5 31:50:00 Jason Macaluso
6 32:20:00 James Caldwell, CWC
7 32:32:00 Jayden Yates, CWC
8 32:34:00 Kameron Brough,CWC
Advertisement
9 32:35:00 Autry Lomahongva
10 33:06:00 Luke Plummer
11 33:27:00 Jack Setser
12 34:02:00 Kenyion Townsend, CWC
13 34:41:00 Skyler Winter
14 35:09:00 Adam Garcia
15 35:09:87 Paul Hans
16 36:06:00 Reese Fledderjohn
17 36:43:00 Smokey Burgess
18 37:04:00 Dylan Dunbar
19 38:18:00 Gabe Villalobos, CWC
     
Team Place School Points
1 CO Mtn 28
2 Cen Wy 29

Next Up:  Central will host Dawson Community College on October 24.  The race will take place on the CWC campus.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: