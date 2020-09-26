Wranglers, Tigers with wins

Here are this weekend’s local high school football results and Saturday’s schedule. Shoshoni topped cross-county rival Wind River 36-0 on Thursday, while on Friday, Lander Valley’s Homecoming was a sweet one with a 20-point, 41-21 win over visiting Worland. Elsewhere, it was Douglas defeating Riverton 38-14 and Lovell topping Thermopolis 23-20.
Saturday, Dubois will host Little Snake River at 2 p.m. up in the Valley of the Warm Winds.
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 24
Class 1A nine-man
* Shoshoni 36, Wind River 0
Friday, Sept. 25
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 62, Cheyenne South 15
Cheyenne East 16, Sheridan 14
Rock Springs 21, Natrona 7
Thunder Basin 55, Campbell County 7
Class 3A
Buffalo 14, Rawlins 8
Cody 14, Powell 0
* Douglas 38, Riverton 14
Green River 23, Evanston 20
Jackson 21, Star Valley 14
* Lander Valley 41, Worland 21
Class 2A
Big Horn 42, Burns 8
Big Piney 6, Lyman 0
Cokeville 41, Pinedale 6
* Lovell 23, Thermopolis 20
Tongue River 30, Newcastle 0
Torrington 17, Upton-Sundance 14
Wheatland 48, Glenrock 26
Class 1A nine-man
Lusk 54, Lingle 7
Rocky Mountain 60, Greybull 6
Southeast 41, Pine Bluffs 14
Wright 8, Moorcroft 6
Class 1A six-man
Kaycee 25, Hulett 0
Meeteetse 42, Burlington 38
Saturday, Sept. 26
Class 4A
Laramie at Kelly Walsh, 2 p.m. (moved from 6 p.m. Friday in Laramie)
Class 2A
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 11 a.m.
Class 1A nine-man
Saratoga at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
NSI at Midwest, 2 p.m.
* Snake River at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Farson defeats Ten Sleep, forfeit
Hanna at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.
Interclass
Encampment at Natrona sophs, canceled
Scores/Schedule from Wyoming-Football.com