Wranglers, Tigers with wins

Here are this weekend’s local high school football results and Saturday’s schedule. Shoshoni topped cross-county rival Wind River 36-0 on Thursday, while on Friday, Lander Valley’s Homecoming was a sweet one with a 20-point, 41-21 win over visiting Worland. Elsewhere, it was Douglas defeating Riverton 38-14 and Lovell topping Thermopolis 23-20.

Saturday, Dubois will host Little Snake River at 2 p.m. up in the Valley of the Warm Winds.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 24

Class 1A nine-man

* Shoshoni 36, Wind River 0

Friday, Sept. 25

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 62, Cheyenne South 15

Cheyenne East 16, Sheridan 14

Rock Springs 21, Natrona 7

Thunder Basin 55, Campbell County 7

Class 3A

Buffalo 14, Rawlins 8

Cody 14, Powell 0

* Douglas 38, Riverton 14

Green River 23, Evanston 20

Jackson 21, Star Valley 14

* Lander Valley 41, Worland 21

Class 2A

Big Horn 42, Burns 8

Big Piney 6, Lyman 0

Cokeville 41, Pinedale 6

* Lovell 23, Thermopolis 20

Tongue River 30, Newcastle 0

Torrington 17, Upton-Sundance 14

Wheatland 48, Glenrock 26

Class 1A nine-man

Lusk 54, Lingle 7

Rocky Mountain 60, Greybull 6

Southeast 41, Pine Bluffs 14

Wright 8, Moorcroft 6

Class 1A six-man

Kaycee 25, Hulett 0

Meeteetse 42, Burlington 38



Saturday, Sept. 26

Class 4A

Laramie at Kelly Walsh, 2 p.m. (moved from 6 p.m. Friday in Laramie)

Class 2A

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 11 a.m.

Class 1A nine-man

Saratoga at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

NSI at Midwest, 2 p.m.

* Snake River at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Farson defeats Ten Sleep, forfeit

Hanna at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.

Interclass

Encampment at Natrona sophs, canceled

Scores/Schedule from Wyoming-Football.com