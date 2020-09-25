Shoshoni Shuts Out Cougars; Local Football Today & Sat.

A fumble and a successful on-side kick in the last 47 seconds of the first half sparked the Shoshoni Wranglers to a 36-0 win over cross-county rival Wind River Thursday night in Pavillion. The Wranglers also scored on their first possession of the third quarter to salt the game away.

Up until that point, it was a defensive struggle, although two Shoshoni touchdowns were called back on penalties.

Wrangler Quarterback Tristan Truempler led the assault through the air competing seven of 14 passes for 121 yards, throwing three TD passes and running for another. Shoshoni’s Nathon Cousineau had a 55 yard pick six and Cade Fike scored on a 43 yard run to round out the scoring.

Advertisement

Tonight, Riverton hosts Douglas (KTAK 93.9 and live streamed on Wyotoday.com), Lander Valley hosts Worland, Thermopolis is at Lovell (KDNO, 101.7) and tomorrow afternoon, Little Snake River is at Dubois.