Lone Star Fire in YNP grew to 4,118 Acres

2020 Yellowstone National Park Lone Star Fire – September 23, 2020

Acres: 4,118

Total Personnel: 46

Cause: Lightning





Fire behavior was significantly less than in previous days, with smoldering in a few areas burning heavy, downed crisscrossed trees.

Operations to reduce fuels in the Old Faithful Area will continue. Fuel reduction efforts will focus on the Old faithful residential area and powerline.



Fire activity in the western United States remains high and has created significant demand for firefighting resources. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources. All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area is very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions in the Backcountry Situation Report.



What’s Open:

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction is open to all travel. Be cautious if smoke is present.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions Advertisement webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

What’s Closed:

Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit the park’s Backcountry Situation Report . The Fern Cascades Trail remains closed for fire operations.

