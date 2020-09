The Rotary Club of Lander presented checks on Thursday afternoon to the Lander Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Program and to Lander Care and Share Food Bank. The funding, $2,625 to each organization, came from the profits of the sale of buffalo brats and burgers this past July and a Rotary District 5440 grant, according to Lander Rotary President John Brown.

The presentation occurred Thursday afternoon at Centennial Park in Lander.

The Lander Community Foundation received $2,625 from the Rotary Club of Lander on Thursday. Pictured, from left, are John Brown, Ron Fossen, Jennifer Peterson, Ernie Over,

MJ Greene, plus Jerry and Cassie Venters