Oct 26, 1936 – Sep 23, 2020

Graveside services for Charleen Alice Hoover, 83, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Spoonhunter Family Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 25th at 949 17 Mile Road followed by a wake.

Ms. Hoover passed away on September 23, 2020 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born on October 26, 1936 in Arapahoe, Wyoming, daughter of James F. and Marguerite A. (Warren) Spoonhunter. Charleen attended St. Stephen’s Indian Mission from first through 8th grade when she then transferred to Riverton High School where she graduated.

She enjoyed spending her time sewing, crocheting, reading and working crossword puzzles as well as caring for her nephews, nieces and grandchildren.

Charleen worked with her husband, Alfred C’Hair, on the Northern Arapaho Burgess Ranch for years. She also worked at Katherine Gray – Hotel, Brunton Companies, as well as served as a Dialysis Technician in homes of dialysis patients on the Wind River Reservation. Charleen spent some time working as a cook and housekeeper at various restaurants and motels.

Advertisement

Ms. Hoover was an active member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include her sisters, Marg St. Clair, Delores Cuch and Agnes Logan; brothers, William J. “George” Spoonhunter, Martin Spoonhunter and Jeff Anderson; Aunt, Gerry Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James F. and Marguerite A. Spoonhunter; grandparents, Roy and Angela Spoonhunter and Ben and Pauline Warren; brothers, Theodore Adam Spoonhunter and Phillip Robert “Bob” Spoonhunter; sisters, Geraldine Angela Shakespeare, Joan Audrey Spoonhunter, Frances Spoonhunter and Marian Guffey; aunts, uncles and cousins.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.