May 4, 1939 – Sep 22, 2020

Graveside services for Yvonne Amos, 81, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29th at Tyler Cemetery. A Wake will be begin at 5 p.m., Monday, September 28th at 4350 Airport Road.

Ms. Amos passed away on September 22, 2020 at the SageWest Hospital in Riverton, WY.

She was born on May 4, 1939 in Ethete, Wyoming, daughter of Frank and Nellie (Tyler) Amos.

Yvonne enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and visiting with her sisters. She also liked to have family cookouts and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her sons, Francis Amos, Sr. and his wife, Ruth, Juian C’Hair and Charles C’Hair; daughters, Muriel C’Hair and Willamette C’Hair; sisters, Nancy Dice, Caroline Produit and Virginia Sutter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis C’Hair; daughter, Charlene Yellowfox; parents, Frank and Nellie Amos; brothers, Leonard and Jesse Amos; sisters, Verna Loneman and June Yellowman; nephews, Arthur Yellowman and Orin Yellowman; grandsons, Titus Amos, Michael Fletcher, Charlie Augustine and Darren Lee; granddaughters, Mary Perry, Junie Benally, and Alice Deannlee; great grandsons, Frank SittingEagle, Jr., Jermiah SittingEagle Behan, Taylo Yellowfox, Thunder LittleThunder, Jr.; great granddaughter, Hazel SittingEagle LittleThunder.

