Jul 28, 1994 – Sep 22, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Shane Kelly, 26, will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at T&T, 1503 Riverview Road in Riverton, WY.

Mr. Kelly passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home in Riverton, WY.

Shane was born on July 28, 1994 in Harlingen, Texas, son of Darren and Jodie (Mowrey) Kelly. Shane graduated from Riverton High School in 2013.

Advertisement

On April 1, 2016, Shane married Dayna Zertuche in Riverton, WY.

He enjoyed competing in MMA and pool leagues but also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Dayna Kelly of Riverton; his parents, Darren and Jodie Kelly; brother, Bradley Kelly and sister, Melissa Kelly.

Mr. Kelly was preceded in death by his grandparents, R.J. Mowrey and Diane Peterson.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.