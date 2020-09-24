Cyanobacterial Blooms found on Dubois area lakes

The Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has been notified by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality of potential harmful cyanobacterial blooms, HCBs, on Upper Jade Lake and Pelham Lake.

HCBs are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae that pose a health risk to humans, pets, livestock, wildlife, and aquatic life. Under normal conditions, cyanobacteria are present at low levels and play an important role in aquatic ecosystems. When blooms occur, cyanobacteria become visibly abundant and can look like grass clippings, blue-green scum, or spilled paint on the water surface; when suspended in the water column, they can make the water appear green. HCBs can produce toxins and other irritants that may cause health effects such as rashes, fatigue, disorientation and gastrointestinal illnesses. In extreme cases, toxins may lead to pet, livestock, or wildlife death.

All Forest visitors are urged to avoid contact with water in areas where the above mentioned blooms or scum are visible. Other safety tips include:

• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.

• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

• Avoid water spray from the bloom.

• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.

• If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.

For resources and information on HCBs in Wyoming, visit WyoHCBs.org. For more information on Upper Jade Lake or Pelham Lake, please contact the Wind River Ranger District office at 307-455-2466.