CWC Rodeo Results from LCCC this past weekend

The Rustler Rodeo Team traveled to Cheyenne this past weekend to compete at the LCCC Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo. Three Rustlers represented CWC in the short round. Two freshmen, Bekah Hartley and Kaden Berger for the second week in a row.

Leading the way for the Rustlers was Berger of Gillette, placed 5th in the Steer Wrestling. He threw his long round steer in 10.1 seconds, which brought him back in the last position to the short round. He stopped the clock in the short round in 6.1 seconds, but broke the barrier adding a 10 second penalty. Even with the 10 second penalty he placed 4th in the round, and 26.2 on two was good enough for a 5th place finish overall.

Two of the lady Rustler’s were able to compete on Sunday. Bekah Hartley made her second debut of two in the Barrel Racing. She came back to the short by clocking the seventh fastest time of the long round with a 18.40. Unfortunately, she tipped a barrel in the short round taking on a 5 second penalty giving her a 23.05 in the round and 41.45 in the average dropping her to 10th. Shelby Weltz

tied her long round goat in 10.8 seconds placing her 9/10, but received a no-time in the short round after her goat failed to stay tied for the required 6 seconds.

Coach Drew Schrock said CWC will host its own rodeo thiscoming weekend, September 25th-27th, at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Performance times are noon on Friday, 2:00 on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday. Admission is free, you will just need to fill a health screening question on our website www.cwc.edu and get your temperature checked prior to entering the fairgrounds. The weather is supposed to be outstanding, hope to see you all out there!”