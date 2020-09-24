COVID Cases Among Cheer Team Result in UW Actions

September 24, 2020

Three positive cases of COVID-19 and several close contacts among the cheer team in the University of Wyoming Department of Athletics have prompted the university to take action to limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, employees and the broader community.

The approximately 40-member team will not engage in any athletic activities — including practice, workouts and in-person meetings — and they are encouraged to shelter in place where possible, limiting contacts to people with whom they live, through Wednesday, Sept. 30. All of the team members will be tested for the virus as well.

The actions were taken in accordance with UW’s newly updated COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 2 of the university’s fall return plan. These allow for UW to respond quickly to outbreaks of the virus in certain programs and facilities at the university with targeted interventions to limit the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, UW announced that six c ases of COVID-19 had been detected among students in the College of Law. As a result, through Friday, Sept. 25, all College of Law classes are being delivered online; faculty and staff members are required to work remotely where possible; and all College of Law students and employees are encouraged to shelter in place where possible, limiting contacts to people with whom they live.

No additional cases have been reported among College of Law students, faculty and staff since Friday.

Overall, 38 new cases of the virus have been detected among the UW community since Friday. As of noon Wednesday, the total number of active cases stands at 121 — 98 students living off campus, nine students living on campus and 14 employees living off campus. Some 153 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus — 13 students on campus and 140 people off campus.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. Those with questions may also call 307-766-COVD (2683) or email COVID19@uwyo.edu.

