Weapon offense reported; Dog Injured; Scammer got personal information

There were 14 ambulance calls and no fire calls received Tuesday at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. A total of 44 calls for service were received.

A man and his sister were getting a ride with the man’s father when the father allegedly pulled a gun on the pair as they were traveling east of Shoshoni. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The Riverton Police Department reported that a dog versus dog fight at the Old Wyoming Motel resulted in a bad check being written for injuries to one of the dogs. A report of the fraud was taken.

A man in Riverton called police to report that he gave up personal information to a scam telephone caller and wanted to report it