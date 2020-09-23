State Total of Coronavirus-Related Deaths Goes Up to 50

The count of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 has gone up to 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

· An older adult Big Horn County man died last week after being hospitalized for treatment in another state following virus exposure within Wyoming. The man was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 50 coronavirus-related deaths, 4,231 lab-confirmed cases and 785 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.