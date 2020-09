Riverton Middle School today announced that two individuals within the school have been diagnosed with Covid-19. As a district, Fremont 25 has now reported 6 new cases in the last four school days, three at RHS, one at the Aspen Learning Center and the two today at RMS.

Read Superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan’s comments from Tuesday night’s school board meeting about Covid-19 here.

The school’s news release is copied below: