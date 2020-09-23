McQuiston new SNF Cody District Ranger

The Clarks Fork, Wapiti and Greybull Districts of the Shoshone National Forest will have a new District Ranger starting September 27, 2020, Casey McQuiston.

“I am really looking forward to taking on this leadership position on the Shoshone,” said Casey McQuiston. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with our communities, all of our partners, and the district staff to manage the land for multiple use in such a phenomenal area and surrounded by strong communities.”

Casey was born and raised in north central Minnesota. After graduating with a degree in biology, he began working for the U.S Forest Service in June of 2001 and worked on the Superior National Forest in northeast Minnesota from 2001 to 2015 before coming to Cody and the Shoshone National Forest to serve as the Resource Staff Officer. He and his wife, Kelly, have three daughters; Casey is an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hunting, fishing, and hiking, especially with family.

Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak said, “We are extremely pleased that Casey successfully competed for this position. He has been a strong leader on the Shoshone National Forest for the past five years and will undoubtedly excel as District Ranger.”

For more information, please contact the Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti District Office in Cody at 307-527-6921, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter, (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).