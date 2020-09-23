Breaking News

Extreme Drought Conditions regionally not easing at all

News Director
Article Updated: September 23, 2020
Comments Off on Extreme Drought Conditions regionally not easing at all
The high prairie north and east of Missouri Valley is reported to be in severe drought Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Abnormally Dry to Severe drought conditions continue for most of Wyoming according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Drought Monitor. Portions of central and southern Wyoming, including Central and Southeast Fremont County, Eastern Hot Springs and Central Washakie counties are experiencing extreme drought, which has improved very slightly compared to previous weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: