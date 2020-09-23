Extreme Drought Conditions regionally not easing at all

Abnormally Dry to Severe drought conditions continue for most of Wyoming according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Drought Monitor. Portions of central and southern Wyoming, including Central and Southeast Fremont County, Eastern Hot Springs and Central Washakie counties are experiencing extreme drought, which has improved very slightly compared to previous weeks.
