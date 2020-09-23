Breaking News

Drunk Driver Caught with Burglary tools

News Director
Article Updated: September 23, 2020
Comments Off on Drunk Driver Caught with Burglary tools
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 123 inmates it is responsible for, 131 in the Lander jail and two inmates being held outside of the county.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: