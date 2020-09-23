Congressional Award honors 92 Wyoming Youth

The Wyoming Congressional Award Council announced that 92 outstanding Wyoming youth earned bronze, silver and gold Congressional Awards in 2020. The awardees included two youth from Lander.

This year, 38 youth received gold medals and 54 earned bronze and silver medals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person ceremonies were canceled in 2020. The 2020 Gold Medal Ceremony will be held during a Sept. 26 live-stream event.

Each medalist achieved a set of challenging goals in the areas of voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/ exploration. Participants in the Wyoming Congressional Awards program logged over 48,400 hours in public service, personal development and physical fitness in 2020.

Earning a bronze medal requires at least a seven-month commitment while earning the gold medal involves two or more years and 400 hours of service. In order to earn a Bronze medal, participants completed 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness and executed a one-night exploration or expedition. To earn a Silver medal, participants completed another 100 hours of service, 100 hours of personal development and 100 hours of physical fitness in addition to executing a two-night exploration or expedition.

The Gold Congressional Award is the most prestigious award for youth and the only award given to students by the U.S. Congress. In order to earn the Gold Congressional Award, participants must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and execute a four-night and five-day exploration or expedition. Gold medalists also receive a $1,000 higher education scholarship.

See the complete list of awardees below:

ALBANY COUNTY:

Sophia Landreth, Laramie – BRONZE MEDAL

Ireland Earl, Laramie – GOLD MEDAL

Kai Edwards, Laramie – GOLD MEDAL

Leila Johnson, Laramie – GOLD MEDAL

Finley O’Connor, Laramie – GOLD MEDAL

CARBON COUNTY:

Harris Tanner, Rawlins – BRONZE MEDAL

Ethan Frakes, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL

Katelyn Frakes, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL

Katelyn France, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL

Spencer Searle, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL

Henry Smith, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL

Berkeley Snyder, Rawlins – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL

Mylee Tanner, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL

Crystal Torres, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL

Kaylene Cooper, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

Advertisement Jordan Kelley, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

Riley Little, Saratoga – GOLD MEDAL

Dalton Peterson, Encampment – GOLD MEDAL

Ryan Pfeffer, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

Heyden Roberts, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

Ryan “Griffin” Searle, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

CROOK COUNTY:

Faith Anderson, Devils Tower – GOLD MEDAL

FREMONT COUNTY:

Kaleb Simonson, Lander – BRONZE MEDAL

Rebecca Whiting, Lander – BRONZE MEDAL

GOSHEN COUNTY:

Kadra Clark, Yoder – GOLD MEDAL

LARAMIE COUNTY:

Faith Danner, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Kendrew Ellis, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Crystal Hardin, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Hailey Henscheid, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Emma Heny, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Clayton Keasling, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Morgan Kirkbride, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Kylie Schelhaas, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Ava Taylor, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Byson Taylor, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Brookelynn White, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Michael Grant Bangerter, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL

McKenzie Boltz, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL

Madison Frauendients, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL

Zoe Lundin, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL

Raechel Miller, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL

Fox Glenn Nelson, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL

Ariauna Severin, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL

Olivia Smith, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL

Silas Sommers, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL

Seneva Sullivan, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL

Delanie White, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL

Kambrie White, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL

Sara Amick, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Abigail Brady, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Kaiden Brown, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Raegen DeLancey, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Erica Farris, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Austyn Fowler, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Janelle Grant, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Eliot Hemenway, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Tanner Johnson, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Kayla Kirkbride, Meridan – GOLD MEDAL

Paige Lackey, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Amelia Lohrenz, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Keenan Manlove, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Saga McAllister, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Taylor Merriman-Fish, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Keikilani Miller, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Brooklyn Prince, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Nathan Zastoupil, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

NATRONA COUNTY:

Hadley Lloyd, Casper – GOLD MEDAL

Rachelle Trujillo, Casper – GOLD MEDAL

PARK COUNTY:

Kaitlyn Beavers, Powell – BRONZE MEDAL

Allison Morrison, Powell – BRONZE MEDAL

Kayla Kolpitcke, Powell – SILVER MEDAL

Rachel Kuntz, Powell – SILVER MEDAL

Hailee Paul, Powell – SILVER MEDAL

Crandell Sanders, Powell – SILVER MEDAL

Adelle Gabrielle Lundberg, Powell – GOLD MEDAL

Raelynn Ramsey, Powell – GOLD MEDAL

SHERIDAN COUNTY:

Isabelle Cruz, Sheridan – BRONZE MEDAL

Henry Dickinson, Sheridan – BRONZE MEDAL

McKailyn Malles, Sheridan – BRONZE MEDAL

Nicholas Gale, Sheridan – GOLD MEDAL

Zachary Gale, Sheridan – GOLD MEDAL

Weston Heeren, Sheridan – GOLD MEDAL

SUBLETTE COUNTY:

Reese Noble, Cora – BRONZE MEDAL

Zoe Griffin, Pinedale – SILVER MEDAL

SWEETWATER COUNTY:

Dawson Fantin, Rocks Springs – BRONZE MEDAL

Faith Brandt, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL

Abbie Erramouspe, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL

Hudson Garner, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL

Karli Nelson, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL

Myla Ruiz, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL

Megan Zotti, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL

UINTA COUNTY

Alyxa Martin, Mountain View – SILVER MEDAL