Congressional Award honors 92 Wyoming Youth

The Wyoming Congressional Award Council announced that 92 outstanding Wyoming youth earned bronze, silver and gold Congressional Awards in 2020. The awardees included two youth from Lander.
This year, 38 youth received gold medals and 54 earned bronze and silver medals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person ceremonies were canceled in 2020. The 2020 Gold Medal Ceremony will be held during a Sept. 26 live-stream event.
Each medalist achieved a set of challenging goals in the areas of voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/ exploration. Participants in the Wyoming Congressional Awards program logged over 48,400 hours in public service, personal development and physical fitness in 2020.
Earning a bronze medal requires at least a seven-month commitment while earning the gold medal involves two or more years and 400 hours of service. In order to earn a Bronze medal, participants completed 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness and executed a one-night exploration or expedition. To earn a Silver medal, participants completed another 100 hours of service, 100 hours of personal development and 100 hours of physical fitness in addition to executing a two-night exploration or expedition.
The Gold Congressional Award is the most prestigious award for youth and the only award given to students by the U.S. Congress. In order to earn the Gold Congressional Award, participants must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and execute a four-night and five-day exploration or expedition. Gold medalists also receive a $1,000 higher education scholarship.
See the complete list of awardees below:
ALBANY COUNTY:
- Sophia Landreth, Laramie – BRONZE MEDAL
- Ireland Earl, Laramie – GOLD MEDAL
- Kai Edwards, Laramie – GOLD MEDAL
- Leila Johnson, Laramie – GOLD MEDAL
- Finley O’Connor, Laramie – GOLD MEDAL
CARBON COUNTY:
- Harris Tanner, Rawlins – BRONZE MEDAL
- Ethan Frakes, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL
- Katelyn Frakes, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL
- Katelyn France, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL
- Spencer Searle, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL
- Henry Smith, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL
- Berkeley Snyder, Rawlins – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL
- Mylee Tanner, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL
- Crystal Torres, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL
- Kaylene Cooper, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
- Jordan Kelley, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
- Riley Little, Saratoga – GOLD MEDAL
- Dalton Peterson, Encampment – GOLD MEDAL
- Ryan Pfeffer, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
- Heyden Roberts, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
- Ryan “Griffin” Searle, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
CROOK COUNTY:
- Faith Anderson, Devils Tower – GOLD MEDAL
FREMONT COUNTY:
- Kaleb Simonson, Lander – BRONZE MEDAL
- Rebecca Whiting, Lander – BRONZE MEDAL
GOSHEN COUNTY:
- Kadra Clark, Yoder – GOLD MEDAL
LARAMIE COUNTY:
- Faith Danner, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Kendrew Ellis, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Crystal Hardin, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Hailey Henscheid, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Emma Heny, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Clayton Keasling, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Morgan Kirkbride, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Kylie Schelhaas, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Ava Taylor, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Byson Taylor, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Brookelynn White, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
- Michael Grant Bangerter, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL
- McKenzie Boltz, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL
- Madison Frauendients, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL
- Zoe Lundin, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL
- Raechel Miller, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL
- Fox Glenn Nelson, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL
- Ariauna Severin, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL
- Olivia Smith, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL
- Silas Sommers, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL
- Seneva Sullivan, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL
- Delanie White, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL
- Kambrie White, Cheyenne – BRONZE & SILVER MEDAL
- Sara Amick, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Abigail Brady, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Kaiden Brown, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Raegen DeLancey, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Erica Farris, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Austyn Fowler, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Janelle Grant, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Eliot Hemenway, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Tanner Johnson, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Kayla Kirkbride, Meridan – GOLD MEDAL
- Paige Lackey, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Amelia Lohrenz, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Keenan Manlove, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Saga McAllister, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Taylor Merriman-Fish, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Keikilani Miller, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Brooklyn Prince, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
- Nathan Zastoupil, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
NATRONA COUNTY:
- Hadley Lloyd, Casper – GOLD MEDAL
- Rachelle Trujillo, Casper – GOLD MEDAL
PARK COUNTY:
- Kaitlyn Beavers, Powell – BRONZE MEDAL
- Allison Morrison, Powell – BRONZE MEDAL
- Kayla Kolpitcke, Powell – SILVER MEDAL
- Rachel Kuntz, Powell – SILVER MEDAL
- Hailee Paul, Powell – SILVER MEDAL
- Crandell Sanders, Powell – SILVER MEDAL
- Adelle Gabrielle Lundberg, Powell – GOLD MEDAL
- Raelynn Ramsey, Powell – GOLD MEDAL
SHERIDAN COUNTY:
- Isabelle Cruz, Sheridan – BRONZE MEDAL
- Henry Dickinson, Sheridan – BRONZE MEDAL
- McKailyn Malles, Sheridan – BRONZE MEDAL
- Nicholas Gale, Sheridan – GOLD MEDAL
- Zachary Gale, Sheridan – GOLD MEDAL
- Weston Heeren, Sheridan – GOLD MEDAL
SUBLETTE COUNTY:
- Reese Noble, Cora – BRONZE MEDAL
- Zoe Griffin, Pinedale – SILVER MEDAL
SWEETWATER COUNTY:
- Dawson Fantin, Rocks Springs – BRONZE MEDAL
- Faith Brandt, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL
- Abbie Erramouspe, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL
- Hudson Garner, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL
- Karli Nelson, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL
- Myla Ruiz, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL
- Megan Zotti, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL
UINTA COUNTY
- Alyxa Martin, Mountain View – SILVER MEDAL