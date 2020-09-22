Breaking News

Shooting firearm into the air lands man in jail

News Director
Article Updated: September 22, 2020
Comments Off on Shooting firearm into the air lands man in jail

There was one arrest reported on Monday, That for a man firing a gun outside of his residence.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 130 inmates it is responsible for, including three housed outside of the county.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
