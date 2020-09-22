Indiscriminate firearm shooting lands one in jail

Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies took a man into custody for reckless endangering after he went outside of his house and began shooting a firearm indiscriminately on Sage Drive in Riverton. Arrested was 61-year-old Michael Forbis. A separate incident involving someone shooting a firearm in the riverton area is under investigation. The suspect allegedly targeted a neighbor’s house.

The Wyoming Game and Fish was notified of a party of individuals allegedly shooting at game from their vehicle. The vehicle’s description was provided to game wardens.

A man in Rendezvous road was charged with theft of services after stretching a long extension cord across a road to steal electricity from a neighbor.

A shoplifter was caught at Riverton’s Walmart

There was one coroner’s call in Lander.

A Riverton resident on West Monroe reported that three tires on her vehicle had been slashed. A report was taken.

A bicycle was reported stolen from an address on Spire Avenue in Riverton

A report of a fight and a man with a bloodied nose was called in in the 100 block of North Broadway at 8:40 p.m.