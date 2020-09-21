Virtual book talk Saturday by Heart Mountain Author

In conjunction with the publication of Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation chair Shirley Ann Higuchi’s new book, Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of Japanese American Incarceration, the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation will host a virtual book talk on Saturday, September 26 at 6 p.m.



Higuchi’s mother, Setsuko, was one of over 14,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated at the Heart Mountain camp located between Cody and Powell during World War II. In Setsuko’s Secret, Higuchi follows her mother’s story and explores the long-lasting impact of incarceration on later generations of Japanese Americans. Saturday’s virtual book talk will feature Higuchi, in conversation with guest panelists Peter Simpson and Aura Newlin. The talk will focus on the history and legacy of the Heart Mountain camp in the state of Wyoming.



“The story of Heart Mountain is not just a Japanese American story, it is also a Wyoming story,” said Higuchi. “Tracing my mother’s story opened my eyes to the trauma her generation went through. But I also came to know and appreciate wonderful people like Normal Mineta, Peter Simpson, and LaDonna Zall. I also came to appreciate that this is a story we all need to share and understand as we move forward together.”



Advertisement

Saturday’s talk will be the first in a series of events Higuchi will host throughout the fall, each focused on different aspects of Heart Mountain’s history. This event is free, but registration is required. Participants can find a link to register at the Foundation’s website at www.heartmountain.org or on the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center Facebook page.



The Foundation operates a world-class museum, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, on the site where over 14,000 Japanese Americans were unjustly incarcerated during World War II. The center is located between Cody and Powell on Highway 14A. For more information about this event, call the interpretive center at (307) 754-8000.