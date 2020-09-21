Positive COVID-19 Infection reported at RHS

Riverton High School Principal John Griffith Monday evening released the following letter after announcing that a positive COVID-19 infection was confirmed at RHS. The letter is copied in its entirety below:

September 21, 2020

RE: Positive COVID Press Release

Parents and Guardians of Riverton High School:

This letter is to inform you that an individual within Riverton High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The school is working with public health officials to identify students who have had close contact with the individual diagnosed with COVID-19. Riverton High School will contact parents and guardians of students directly affected by the case. Additionally, public health officials will notify the parents of students identified as close contacts directly to provide further instructions.

The Wyoming Department of Health and County Health/Public Health Nursing recommend that all students continue to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others, wear face coverings when physical distancing isn’t possible, stay home when sick, and perform frequent hand washing.

COVID-19 is a virus that can spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets. An infected person produces droplets. These droplets can spread to others who are in close contact. COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms may include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle or body pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and loss of the sense of taste or smell.

What is close contact?

● Close contact is being within 6 feet of an infectious person for 15 minutes or more. Individuals with close contact will be required by public health officials to quarantine at home for 14 days after their last contact.

● Public health officials may contact parents of students that are not close contacts to inform them of possible exposures. This will be done through a letter or phone call from public health officials. Public health officials will ask parents to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days. Students with possible exposures do not need to quarantine at home. What to do if your child gets sick?

● It is important to remember that COVID-19 is being spread in many communities, and COVID-19 exposure can happen outside of school. If your child develops symptoms, even if the symptoms are mild, he or she may have COVID-19. Your child should stay home except to get medical care. Do not send your child to school, and avoid public spaces, public activities, and group gatherings.

● Call your child’s healthcare provider to discuss your child’s symptoms and whether he or she needs to be tested.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Riverton High School @ (307) 856-9491.