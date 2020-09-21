One Arrest; Five Cited on various traffic and drug charges

Arrests/Citations:

Raymond Price, 72, Lander, Cited for Hit and Run and Careless Driving after crashing into a fence on South Second Street and leaving the scene.

Dylan Anderson, 17, Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Dalton Schneider, 20, Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Tiffany Truax, 31, Lander, Cited for No Drivers License and No Insurance after a traffic stop at 900 North Third and Jefferson Street.

Ryan Beron, 32, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

Chaz Jenkins, 22,Lander, Cited for Possession of Heroin and Marijuana, Stop Sign Violation, Expired Drivers License and Expired Registration after a traffic stop at North 9th and Amoretti Streets.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.