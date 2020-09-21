Mullen Fire 2% Contained, over 13,835 acres burned

The Mullen Fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest southwest of Laramie in both Carbon and Albany counties. The fire was first discovered at Midnight on Thursday morning. Cause of the blaze is unknown.

Several evacuation orders are in place, especially around Keystone and the Centennial area has been notified to prepare to evacuate. The fire’s size was noted Monday morning at 13,835 acres and was burning in live, dead & down lodgepole pine.

Here’s what we know:

Mon., Sept. 21

– Red Flag Warning in place & is a concern

– High probability for fire growth due to strong, gusty winds

– Could push the fire in multiple directions, but likely east & northeast

– Fire is aligned with fuels & topography to make a run up Mullen Creek headwaters, into Douglas Creek & Middle Fork Little Laramie River.



Update – Sun., 8 p.m., Sept. 20

Please respect the area closure!

– Aerial resources were successful is checking fire growth to the east & southeast, keeping it from entering the Rambler area at this time

– Ground & aerial operations were successful in securing 2% containment near the fire’s heel on the west side

– Fire growth was not as intense as expected, with mainly interior burning & some expansion around the middle of the burn. The fire has slowed after coming out of wilderness

– On Sunday afternoon, Albany County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) requested evacuation of the Keystone area. This area includes Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch, & 507C cabin grouping

– Albany Co. EMA also issued pre-evacuation notice for the Centennial Valley. This area includes private land along Fox Creek Road, the communities of Albany, Centennial, extending North West to the Snowy Range along highway 130, and all areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.

– The roughly mapped fire perimeter was estimated at 13,835 acres on Sunday morning

– Updated fire size & perimeter will be available Monday

– More precise heat perimeter mapping is expected to refine fire location & size

Advertisement

– A Type II Incident Management Team will assume management of the fire on Tues., Sept. 22

– This remains a rapidly changing & developing situation, with focus on public & firefighter safety

– The fire has crossed the Savage Run Wilderness boundary on the south flank, as well as the 512 Rd

– In addition to the Savage Run Wilderness, the fire is now established in the Platte River Wilderness

– Rambler, & Rob Roy areas have been evacuated

– All public, including campers & hunters, should leave the area

– Possibility for extreme fire behavior still exists

– Helicopters, air tankers, & single-engine air tankers are working the fire edges

– Fire origin is in Savage Run Wilderness, Medicine Bow National Forest, Carbon County

– Cause unknown at this time

– Reported mid-day Thurs., Sept. 17

– Extremely rugged terrain, with live blowdown & beetle-killed deadfall

– Coordination is taking place with both Carbon & Albany Counties, Wyoming Game & Fish, & Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities

– Initially called Savage Run Fire