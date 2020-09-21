HS Football: In-County matchup Thursday; Tigers, Wolverines, Rams at home

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 24

Class 1A nine-man

Shoshoni at Wind River, 7 p.m. (KFCW-93.1; 6:15 Pregame, 7 PBP)

Friday, Sept. 25

Class 4A

Campbell County at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Natrona, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Buffalo at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton, 7 p.m. KTAK 93.9, watch live at Wyotoday.com; 6 pm pregame, 7 pm PBP

Green River at Evanston, 2:30 p.m.

Star Valley at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Worland at Lander, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Burns, 2 p.m.

Glenrock at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Pinedale at Cokeville, 1 p.m.

Thermopolis at Lovell, 7 p.m. KDNO, 101.7 (pregame 6:30, PBP at 7)



Upton-Sundance at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 1A nine-man

Lingle at Lusk, 7 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Burlington at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Hanna at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Class 2A

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 11 a.m.

Class 1A nine-man

Saratoga at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Farson at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

NSI at Midwest, 2 p.m.

Snake River at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Encampment at Natrona sophs, 11 a.m. (six-man)

Source: Wyoming-Football.com