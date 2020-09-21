HS Football: In-County matchup Thursday; Tigers, Wolverines, Rams at home

Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 24
Class 1A nine-man
Shoshoni at Wind River, 7 p.m. (KFCW-93.1; 6:15 Pregame, 7 PBP)
Friday, Sept. 25
Class 4A
Campbell County at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Natrona, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Buffalo at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.
Douglas at Riverton, 7 p.m. KTAK 93.9, watch live at Wyotoday.com; 6 pm pregame, 7 pm PBP
Green River at Evanston, 2:30 p.m.
Star Valley at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Worland at Lander, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Burns, 2 p.m.
Glenrock at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Newcastle at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Pinedale at Cokeville, 1 p.m.
Thermopolis at Lovell, 7 p.m. KDNO, 101.7 (pregame 6:30, PBP at 7)
Class 1A nine-man
Lingle at Lusk, 7 p.m.
Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Burlington at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Hanna at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.
Hulett at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Class 2A
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 11 a.m.
Class 1A nine-man
Saratoga at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Farson at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
NSI at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Snake River at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Interclass
Encampment at Natrona sophs, 11 a.m. (six-man)
Source: Wyoming-Football.com