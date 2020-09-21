Candidate Disqualified in FCSD#21 School Board Race

Following a complaint that Fremont County School District #21 (Ft. Washakie) candidate Robyn Rofkar did not live in Fort Washakie School District #21, the County Clerk had the complaint investigated. Following the investigation and subsequent report of that investigation, it was determined that Robyn Rofkar is disqualified to run for a Fort Washakie School District #21 School Trustee seat. Ms. Rofkar has been notified of this fact.

Since this determination came after absentee ballots were printed, the County Clerk is not required to reprint these ballots but rather shall post a sign at all Vote Centers stating her disqualification and any votes for her will not be counted. The same notice also went out in each voter’s absentee ballot that had the Fort Washakie School District #21 trustee office listed on the ballot.