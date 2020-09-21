Breaking News

Autumn arrives Tomorrow at 7:30 am

Article Updated: September 21, 2020
Autumn Equinox - Wikipedia

The Autumnal Equinox will occur on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at 7:30 am MDT. Can you balance an egg on its end at this moment? Days will continue to get shorter and nights longer for 3 more months. Welcome Fall 2020.

-National Weather Service Station, Riverton

