Alcohol Arrests x14; Drunk Driver Caught; Drug arrest

Alex Eagle, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Steven Amos, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Anthony Enos, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
An 18-year-old male was cited for Minor In Possession
Kevin Toole, 33, Pavillion, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Controlled Substance.
Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession and Interference for refusing to get into patrol vehicle.
Travis C’Hair, 26, Shoshoni, Arrested. Domestic Battery
Vernon Manderson, 48, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Steven Amos, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Erika Bell, 31, Salem, OR, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Nicholas Bell, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession
Lloyd Oldman, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Laramie County warrant
Ethan Fightingbear, 33, Shoshoni, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Alexis Hurley, 32, Bountiful, UT, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine
Darryn Davis, 31, Riverton Arrested. Public Intoxication, Urinating in Public, Resisting Arrest for not complying with the arrest by refusing to put his hands behind his back.
Aaron Birdchief, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cassandra Goggles,48, Kinnear, Arrested.Public Intoxication
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.