Alcohol Arrests x14; Drunk Driver Caught; Drug arrest

Alex Eagle, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Steven Amos, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Anthony Enos, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old male was cited for Minor In Possession

Kevin Toole, 33, Pavillion, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Controlled Substance.

Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession and Interference for refusing to get into patrol vehicle.

Travis C’Hair, 26, Shoshoni, Arrested. Domestic Battery

Vernon Manderson, 48, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Steven Amos, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Erika Bell, 31, Salem, OR, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alex Eagle, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Nicholas Bell, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession

Lloyd Oldman, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Laramie County warrant

Ethan Fightingbear, 33, Shoshoni, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alexis Hurley, 32, Bountiful, UT, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine

Darryn Davis, 31, Riverton Arrested. Public Intoxication, Urinating in Public, Resisting Arrest for not complying with the arrest by refusing to put his hands behind his back.

Aaron Birdchief, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cassandra Goggles,48, Kinnear, Arrested.Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.