It will be smoky again today and Sunday across the Cowboy State according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. A front will bring cooler temperatures and increased winds. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will develop across the west and south through the day. Eastern areas have a Red Flag Warning in effect.

Saturday’s high temperatures are predicted to reach 80 in Worland, 78°F in Thermopolis and Shoshoni, 77°F in Jeffrey City, 75°F in Riverton, 71°F in Lander and 61°F in Dubois.