Local H.S. Football Scores: Wranglers, Tigers,Warriors, Bobcats win on the gridiron

Article Updated: September 19, 2020
Thursday -Sept. 17

Shoshoni 46, Evanston JV 0

Friday – Sept. 18

Lander Valley 20, Evanston 13

Jackson 57, Riverton 7

Worland 35, Green River 22

Thermopolis 56, Kemmerer 16

Southeast 47, Wind River 0

Meeteetse 43, Dubois 33

Saturday – Sept. 19

NSI at Ten Sleep

