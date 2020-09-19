Flags to Half-Staff in memory of SupCo Justice RBG

Governor Orders Flags be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide Immediately for the Death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a directive from the White House reflecting the U.S. Flag Code, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately for the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The flags will remain at half-staff until the day of internment. Once that date has been established, the Governor’s office will send out another notification to advise when the flags will be returned to full-staff.