COVID Cases in UW College of Law Prompt Closure, Other Actions

September 18, 2020

Six cases of COVID-19 have been detected among students in the University of Wyoming’s College of Law in the last week, prompting the university to take action to limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, faculty and staff and the broader community.

Effective immediately and through Friday, Sept. 25, all College of Law classes will be delivered online; faculty and staff members are required to work remotely where possible; and enhanced cleaning measures are being taken at College of Law facilities. Additionally, all College of Law students and employees are encouraged to shelter in place where possible, limiting contacts to people with whom they live, through Sept. 25.

People who had close contact with those who tested positive are being contacted. Students, faculty and staff of the College of Law are encouraged to closely monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, should contact their health care providers to discuss whether they should be tested.

These actions are being taken in accordance with UW’s newly updated COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 2 of the university’s fall return plan. These allow for UW to respond quickly to outbreaks of the virus in certain programs and facilities at the university with targeted interventions to limit the spread of the virus.

The cases in the College of Law are among 32 new cases of COVID-19 among UW’s students and employees since a nearly two-week pause to the university’s fall return plan ended Tuesday. Of those cases, 28 are students living off campus; two are students living on campus; and two are employees living off campus. Seventeen of the cases were detected through UW’s bridge testing program with Vault Health; the others came from tests administered by external providers.

The total number of active cases among the UW community stands at 113 — 92 students living off campus, five students living on campus and 16 employees living off campus. Some 178 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus — 10 students on campus and 168 people off campus.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. Those with questions may also call 307-766-COVD (2683) or email COVID19@uwyo.edu.

