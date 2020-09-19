Breaking News

Air Quality Alert in Place

News Director
Article Updated: September 19, 2020
Comments Off on Air Quality Alert in Place
An air quality alert due to smoky conditions has been posted. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service, in coordination with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through noon Sunday across central and western Wyoming. Sensitive groups should limit outdoor activities.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: