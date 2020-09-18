Week Three H.S. Football Schedule, Thursday results

Thursday, Sept. 17

Interclass

Natrona sophs/frosh 58, Midwest 33 (six-man)

Sheridan JV 58, Greybull 12 (hybrid)

Shoshoni 46, Evanston JV 0 (nine-man)

Friday, Sept. 18

Class 4A

Campbell County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Natrona at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Lander, 7 p.m.

Green River at Worland, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m. (KTAK 93.9 & Wyotoday Facebook Livestream)

Rawlins at Star Valley, 5 p.m.

Powell at Douglas, canceled

Class 2A

Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Burns at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Cokeville at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 6 p.m. (KDNO 101.7)

Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)

Class 1A nine-man

Lusk at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Wind River, 5 p.m. (KFCW 93.1)

Wright at Lingle, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Class 1A six-man

Encampment at Farson, 2 p.m.

Meeteetse at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Class 2A

Lovell at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Torrington at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Burlington at Snake River, 2 p.m.

NSI at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.

Interclass

Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.

Sheridan sophs at Kaycee, 10 a.m. (six-man)

Open: Hanna, Hulett.

Source: Wyoming-Football.com