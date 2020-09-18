Week Three H.S. Football Schedule, Thursday results

Thursday, Sept. 17
Interclass
Natrona sophs/frosh 58, Midwest 33 (six-man)
Sheridan JV 58, Greybull 12 (hybrid)
Shoshoni 46, Evanston JV 0 (nine-man)
Friday, Sept. 18
Class 4A
Campbell County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Natrona at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Cody at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Lander, 7 p.m.
Green River at Worland, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m. (KTAK 93.9 & Wyotoday Facebook Livestream)
Rawlins at Star Valley, 5 p.m.
Powell at Douglas, canceled
Class 2A
Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Burns at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Cokeville at Mountain View, 1 p.m.
Thermopolis at Kemmerer, 6 p.m. (KDNO 101.7)
Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)
Class 1A nine-man
Lusk at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Wind River, 5 p.m. (KFCW 93.1)
Wright at Lingle, 7 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Encampment at Farson, 2 p.m.
Meeteetse at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Class 2A
Lovell at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Torrington at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Burlington at Snake River, 2 p.m.
NSI at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.
Interclass
Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.
Sheridan sophs at Kaycee, 10 a.m. (six-man)
Open: Hanna, Hulett.
Source: Wyoming-Football.com