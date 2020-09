It will be smoky again today across the Cowboy State. An approaching front will bring cooler temperatures and increased winds. Rain and possibly snow showers will move into the west early Saturday and spread through the day.

Advertisement

Today’s high temperatures are forecast to reach 87°F in Worland and Thermopolis, 85°F in Shoshoni, 83°F in Riverton and Jeffrey City, 79°F in Lander and 76°F in Dubois.