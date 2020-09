Wanda Adell Barnum Youngbird, 66, of Lander died at home with her family on September 15, 2020.

Wanda was born on April 8, 1954.

Visitation will be 9:00am, Monday, September 21, 2020 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Wind River Ward, 12712 HWY 287, Fort Washakie, WY 82514. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:00am in the Chapel. Burial will follow in the Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie.

