Pokes in the Pros: What to Look for in NFL Week Two

The first week of the NFL season saw 12 former Cowboys see action. This week’s NFL slate sees Pokes in the Pros featured in 12 contests with three of those contests being aired on national television.

Logan Wilson started off the week on Thursday with a contest against the Cleveland Browns on NFL Network. Cleveland won. Cassh Maluia and the New England Patriots faceoff and Jacob Hollister’s Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football on NBC. On Monday Night Football on ESPN, Rico Gafford and the Las Vegas Raiders open up their new stadium against Carl Granderson and New Orleans Saints.

Sunday, September 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 11:00 a.m. MT on CBS

Andrew Wingard (Jaguars) – Wingard recorded two tackles and had a game sealing interception off of Phillip Rivers late in the fourth quarter. It was his first career interception. He has recorded a tackle in 12 of his 17 career games.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 11:00 a.m. MT on CBS

Mike Purcell (Broncos) – Purcell earned the start for the Broncos in the season opener for his 16th career start. He finished the contest with five total tackles. The five tackles tied his Bronco’s career-high he has reached five times.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 11:00 a.m. MT on Fox

Marcus Epps (Eagles) – Epps made two tackles for the Eagles in the season opener. He has recorded six tackles in his last two games dating back to last season. He has eight total tackles in his career. Epps appeared in 85 percent of the Eagle’s special team snaps.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 11:00 a.m. MT on Fox

Mark Nzeocha (49ers) – Nzeocha continues to be the special team’s leader for the 49ers. He did not record any statistics, but it was his 50th career game in the NFL. He played 82 percent of the special teams snaps.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 11:00 a.m. MT on CBS

Josh Allen (Bills) – Josh Had a career game in week one with 312 yards passing with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 57 yards with one rushing score. He became first Bills quarterback with consecutive Kickoff Weekend wins since Jim Kelly won six straight between 1988 and 1993. Allen completed his 11th career game with a rushing and passing touchdown – the third-highest total for quarterback in his first three NFL seasons (Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Steve Grogan)

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 11:00 a.m. MT on Fox

Eddie Yarbrough (Vikings) – Yarbrough recorded two tackles in his Vikings debut. It was his first contest since Dec. 9, 2018. He was inactive late last season for the Vikings and spent the rest of that season on the Bills practice squad.

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 11:00 a.m. MT on Fox

Brian Hill (Falcons) – Hill rushed three times for 12 yards in the season opener. He also caught two passes for eight yards. It marked his 30th career game in the NFL. He has rushed for 529 in his career.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 11:00 a.m. MT on CBS

Tashaun Gipson (Bears) – Gipson tied for the team lead with seven tackles in the season opener. It was his first game for the Bears, as he started his ninth season in the NFL. H is one of seven players to record at least 400 total tackles and 20 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2012, joining Janoris Jenkins, Reggie Nelson, Earl Thomas III, Glover Quin, Harrison Smith and Richard Sherman.

The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 2:05 p.m. MT on Fox

Chase Roullier (Washington Football Team) – Roullier helped lead the charge on a Washington Football Teams comeback over the Eagles. He has started in 38 of his 44 career games.

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 6:20 p.m. MT on NBC

Jacob Hollister (Seahawks) – Hollister caught one pass for nine yards in the season opener. It was his 50th career reception. He faced former teammate Brian Hill. He will face his former team the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Cassh Maluia (Patriots) – Maluia will look to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

Monday, September 21

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, 6:15 p.m. MT on ESPN

Carl Granderson (Saints) – Granderson recorded a sack and forced fumble in the season opener. Granderson strip sacked future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. He played 33 percent of the defensive snaps in the contest.

Rico Gafford (Raiders) – Gafford will look to make his season debut on Sunday.