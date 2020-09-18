Passing lane construction continuing east of Moneta on US20/26

Work is continuing on construction of seven sets of passing lanes between Shoshoni and Casper on US20/26.

The $5.8 million project begins east of Moneta (milepost 76) and continues to Waltman (milepost 51.6).

The new US20/26 passing lanes are being constructed between mileposts 51.6 to 52.7 (passing lane 1), mileposts 54.8 to 56.0 (passing lane 2), mileposts 57.1 to 58.3 (passing lane 3), mileposts 61.6 to 62.8 (passing lane 4), mileposts 64.9 to 66.4 (passing lane 5), mileposts 68.5 to 69.7 (passing lane 6), and mileposts 74.5 to 76.0 (passing lane 7).

“Crushed gravel base is being placed on passing lane 7 this week, east of Moneta,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis. “The contractor is working until 7 p.m. each day, and they are working Saturdays. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes.”

Other major work involves removal of surfacing, grading, leveling and repaving of the Waltman Rest Area parking area.

“The rest area will be closed for up to 2 weeks during the project,” Tharp said. “Citizens will receive 10 days notice prior to the rest area closure.”

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on the US20/26 passing lane project. The contractor was awarded the contract on July 18, 2019, by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

Passing Lane Construction between Moneta and Waltman on US 20/26 east of Shoshoni. WYDOT Photo