Coronavirus Cases locally going back up after short lull

News Director
Article Updated: September 18, 2020
The Wyoming Department of Health is reports the number of active coronavirus cases in Fremont County as of the latest count Thursday afternoon increased by eight cases since Wednesday to 44. Hot Springs County now has 3 active cases up by one and Washakie County’s active case load increased from none to 4.

  • The statewide count of active Covid-19 cases updated on Thursday, 9/17/20.
