Absentee Ballots in the mail; Voters get 1 hour off on Election Day

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese reported Friday morning that all absentee ballots that have been requested from her office will be sent out today. Freese said voters “have to ask for these ballots,” She said “Wyoming does not allow absentee ballots to be mailed to all registered voters. So if you have requested a ballot—you should be receiving them soon. If you do NOT receive your ballot—remember to call the Election Office at 332-1088 or 1089.”

Because absentee balloting starts today at the Fremont County Courthouse, this also means that it is now a Vote Center. There is to be NO electioneering from now through November 3, 2020 (Election Day). This means that you may NOT wear campaign shirts, hats, pins, masks etc. into the Courthouse while you do your business. Vehicles parked in the Courthouse front parking lot may NOT have large signs on them as there is a 100 ft. no-campaigning buffer zone from our front door.

Early voting will begin in Lander at the County Courthouse starting Monday, September 28, 2020. This is where you may vote a ballot just like you would at the Vote Center on Election Day. Absentee ballots may still be obtained starting today which would be a ballot that you can take home and return. A secure drop box is located behind the Courthouse for your ballot drop off convenience. The postal service is sending postcards to all residents reminding them to give the post office plenty of transmit your ballot to and from your home to the County Courthouse where all absentee ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day (November 3, 2020).

Advertisement

Freese also reminded employers that their employees can take off one hour to vote on election day:

22-2-111. Employees time off to vote.

(a) Any person entitled to vote at any primary or general election or special election to fill a vacancy in the office of representatives in the congress of the United States is, on the day of such election, entitled to absent himself from any service or employment in which he is then engaged or employed for a period of one (1) hour, other than meal hours, the hour being at the convenience of the employer, between the time of opening and closing of the polls. Such elector shall not, because of so absenting himself, lose any pay, providing he actually casts his legal vote.

(b) This section shall not apply to an employee who has three (3) or more consecutive nonworking hours during the time the polls are open.