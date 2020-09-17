Wyoming’s Count of Covid-Related Deaths Increases

Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 has increased by three, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

· An older adult Goshen County man died earlier this month after being hospitalized for treatment in another state following virus exposure within Wyoming. It is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· A hospitalized older adult Natrona County man with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 died last week.

· An older adult Park County man with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 died within the last week. He had not been hospitalized for treatment.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 49 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,866 lab-confirmed cases and 700 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.