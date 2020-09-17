WHP: Vehicle Crash Victim was from Ethete

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a Sunday crash on the Blue Sky Highway at Hornecker’s Corner south of the Wyoming Indian Elementary School as 37-year-old Philip Henry Mesteth of Ethete, who was a passenger in a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that rolled.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Burdette Lynn Mesteth, was flown by helicopter to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and a 10-year-old female child inside the vehicle was taken to SageWest Hospital in Lander.

The WHP report indicated the pickup was traveling northeast on WY 132 near mile marker 1.7 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued along the shoulder, running over a delineator post. The vehicle entered back onto the roadway, where the driver swerved and over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to begin a passenger-side skid before tripping. The vehicle rolled approximately three times in a near passenger side end over end motion before coming to rest on its top in the middle of the roadway. The male passenger was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected onto the roadway and pronounced deceased. The female driver was extricated and flown to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper with serious injuries. The juvenile passenger in the rear seat, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Sage West Lander by ground ambulance.

Advertisement

The death was the 88th on Wyoming highways so far this year, compared with 116 on this week one year ago.