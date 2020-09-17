Warm, Dry, Fire Weather Conditions ripe on Friday

Warm and dry conditions will continue through Friday, as will the smoke from the western wildfires. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected on Friday across the south and west. The National Weather Service Station in Riverton also reports that on Saturday, a weather system will bring cooler temperatures and rain to the west.

Today’s high temperatures are forecast to reach 82°F in Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, 80°F in Thermopolis and Worland, 79°F in Riverton, 77°F in Lander and 75°F in Dubois.