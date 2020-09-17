National Public Lands Day to be celebrated with volunteer opportunities, bike events

In celebration of National Public Lands Day, Bear River, Fort Bridger, and Sinks Canyon state parks and historic sites are hosting a series of events and service projects on Saturday, September 26. It is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands with thousands of projects taking place.

“National Public Lands Day provides an opportunity to give back to the community through volunteer service,” said Chris Floyd, Manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We are pleased to have several exciting service projects lined out in the western part of the state this year.”

Bear River

Bear River State Park is partnering with the Bear River Outdoor Recreation Alliance to clear willows next to a main trail, reroute/repair a drainage ditch to prevent flooding, and trail leveling and surfacing with road base. Volunteers are asked to meet at the parking area across from the corrals at 9:30 a.m.

Additionally, Bear River State Park will host a Bike Your Park event. Riders can participate in a country-wide event while experiencing some of the Rio Oso Bike Trails. There are two options, one route is along the Bike Pump Trails (roughly two miles) and a longer version 5-8 miles. Participants should meet in the Rendezvous Area Parking Lot at 10 a.m.

Fort Bridger

Fort Bridger State Historic Site is partnering with the Fort Bridger Historical Association and the Fort Bridger Rendezvous Association to replace the blacksmith/gift shop Trading Post roof. This project involves taking dirt off of the roof, laying down new water-free plastic, placing woven willow branches on top of the pl astic and adding dirt and grass seed on top of the willow branches. The project starts at 9 a.m. and ends when the project is completed. Lunch will be provided for volunteers.

Fort Bridger is also hosting a Bike Your Park event, which will be a two-mile ride starting at 10 a.m. at the front entrance parking lot.

Sinks Canyon

Representatives from several agencies will be on hand including Wyoming Game and Fish, American Alpine Club and the Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council offering different perspectives about challenges and opportunities facing recreation from 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Sawmill Campground group shelter.

Additionally, Sinks Canyon State Park staff will be on hand to discuss the nearly completed park master plan as well as recreational opportunities at the park.

The American Alpine Club will be providing SWAG to the first 25 people who arrive and offering raffles for prizes throughout the day.

UW outdoor recreation and tourism management student Joseph Eisenhardt, of Florissant, Colo., climbs in Sinks Canyon State Park near Lander. He is one of 15 students working on three outdoor recreation-based projects. (Justin Santini Photo)

The Central Wyoming Climbers Alliance will also host a volunteer cleanup opportunity nearby at Wild Iris in the Shoshone National Forest. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Aspen Glades parking area off Limestone Road at 9 a.m. Tools will be provided. Work will take place approximately a half-mile from the trailhead. Improvements to the trail will involve working on the downslope of the trail, as well as raking spoils and naturalizing. Work is expected to last until approximately 1-2 p.m.

Finally, the Lander Cycling Club will host a trail maintenance day with work on the Lower Sinks Canyon Trails. Volunteers should meet at Sinks Canyon Campground at 10 a.m.

Bicycle class at CWC’s Alpine Science Institute in Sinks Canyon. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

In recognition of their efforts, the Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council will host a free dinner for volunteers and participants in these projects at the Sawmill Campground group shelter at 5 p.m.

Wyoming State Parks – Big Horn District

The Wyoming State Park Bighorn District and the Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative are partnering with the town of Greybull to host an outdoor recreation summit at the town park from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Two service projects will follow the summit on public lands in and around town. These projects include the assembly of new playground equipment at the park and the cleaning of an illegal dumping site that has been heavily abused and littered with trash.

During all events, recommended social distancing practices will be in place.