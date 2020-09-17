Local Coronavirus Cases increased by 5 Wednesday

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting fewer active coronavirus cases in Fremont County as of today, but at the same time reported five new cases were confirmed on Wednesday. One new case was confirmed in Hot Springs County and there were no new cases reported in Washakie County.
