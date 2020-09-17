Breaking News

Local Coronavirus Cases increased by 5 Wednesday

Article Updated: September 17, 2020
The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting fewer active coronavirus cases in Fremont County as of today, but at the same time reported five new cases were confirmed on Wednesday. One new case was confirmed in Hot Springs County and there were no new cases reported in Washakie County.

The current total number of active cases in Wyoming. Albany County leads the state in active cases with 109; Natrona County has 86; Laramie County 50; Sheridan County with 49 and then Fremont County with 38. Wyoming Department of Health graphic.
