Wyoming State Energy Program awarded six local grants to schools, cities

The Wyoming State Energy Program, which is managed by the Wyoming Energy Authority, on Tuesday announced the successful grantees for the 2020 program year.

Grants were awarded to 10 K-12 schools, 14 local governments, and eight small businesses. A total of $589,193 will be spent by the grant program with an additional $41,306 spent by the grantees with a required cost match. This program is expected to provide $630,499 of economic activity and impacts 15 counties.

“We saw incredible interest in the State Energy Program grant opportunities this year, and are proud to be able to fund a majority of requests” said Dr. Glen Murrell, Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director. “During these economic times, it’s important to ensure that every dollar is stretched as far as possible. This program provides opportunities for grant recipients to reduce their energy consumption which reduces their energy bills.”

Wyoming’s State Energy Program is funded through a formula grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. Grants operate on an annual cycle. Announcements on 2021 programs and funding levels will be made in spring 2021.

Local Government Energy Retrofit Grants

The Local Government Retrofit grants are available to local governments looking to complete any of the Wyoming Energy Authority’s State Energy Program approved energy efficiency retrofits. The maximum grant amount is $25,000 and there is a 10% required cash match.

Recipients

Albany County

City of Cheyenne

City of Lander

City of Green River

Crook County

Johnson County

Town of Diamondville

Town of Dubois

Town of Midwest

Town of Mills

Town of Moorcroft

Town of Pine Haven

Town of Shoshoni

Town of Wright

K-12 Schools Lighting Grants

The K-12 school grants are available to any public school in Wyoming that is looking to retrofit current lighting systems to more energy efficient systems. The maximum grant amount is $25,000 and there is no required cash match.



Recipients

Campbell County

Crook County #1

Fremont County #2- Dubois

Fremont County #24- Shoshoni

Fremont County #6 – Pavillion

Goshen County #1

Park County #16

Platte County #1

Sublette County #9

Uinta County #4

Small Business Energy Audits/Retrofit Grants

The Small Business Energy Audits/Retrofits grants are available to small businesses looking for cost-effective opportunities to lower their energy usage. Grants can be used to complete an energy audit and/or any of the Wyoming Energy Authority’s State Energy Program approved retrofits. The maximum grant amount is $5,000 and 25% cash match is required.



Recipients

Cheyenne Development Partners

JJ Bunkirt Oil & Gas Corporation

Minchow’s Food Court

Minchow’s Services

Mountain View Vacations

Nightingale Stables

Western Engineering

Wyoming Completion Technologies