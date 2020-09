Smoky skies will remain with the thickest smoke expected across the Bighorn Basin today. Otherwise, dry and warm according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton.

Today’s highs are expected to be 83°F in Thermopolis, 82°F in Shoshoni, 81°F in Worland and Jeffrey City, 79°F in Riverton, 76°F in Lander and 75°F in Dubois.

