St. Flag to Half-Staff on 17th in Teton, Fremont Counties and at St. Capitol

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton and Fremont Counties from sunrise to sunset on September 17, 2020 in honor of Grant Larson. Mr. Larson served in the Wyoming Senate from 1995-2010 representing District 17 and was President of the Senate in 2005 and 2006. For several years Larson’s Senate District extended into Fremont County around Dubois. He passed away September 11, 2020.

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in Teton County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.